'Sense8' News: When Will The Series Finale Air?

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" season 2 promotional image.

"Sense8" has recently wrapped up the production of the series finale. Considering that the show was on the brink of being irrevocably canceled earlier this year, fans are interested to know about what they can expect for the seemingly insufficient finale. Here is everything to know about the reportedly last episode of "Sense8."

According to reports, actress Jamie Clayton, who plays as Nomi in "Sense8," has taken to social media to tease the fans on what to expect for the series finale. The shooting of episodes was done over the course of six weeks, and Clayton claims that the fans will love the finale. Meanwhile, the actress who portrays Nomi's fiancée Amanita, Freema Ageyman, has also said that the wrap up of the production was a bittersweet feeling.

Several other actors have also expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and support that was given to them: Tina Desai, who portrays Kala and Miguel Silvestre, who brings Lito to life. The cast was reportedly spotted in London, Naples, Paris, and Berlin, which had fans speculating about what could be the fate of fan favorite Wolfgang, who is played by Max Reimelt. Considering that at the end of "Sense8" season 2, Wolfgang was notably missing, fans are hoping that the cast and crew of the Netflix original show will do his character justice.

Series creator Lana Wachowski recently commended the cast and crew for stepping out their comfort zones to tell the complex story of "Sense8." Particularly for the cinematographer John Toll, the flexibility, and flow of creativity are what makes the series stand out above every title that has been released this year.

The "Sense8" series finale has yet to receive a release date, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the fans are moving to convince Netflix to support a third season.

"Sense8" is now available for streaming on Netflix.