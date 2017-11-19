Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding News: Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Among Stars in Attendance

Tennis icon Serena Williams and tech celebrity Alexis Ohanian got wed this Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Contemporary Performing Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. They counted among their guests a few of the biggest personalities today, as well.

Even the pre-wedding events are star-studded. Williams was joined by her sister, Venus, and her close friends, Ciara and La La Anthony, for her lush bachelorette party in New York City, according to Hollywood Life.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been a couple since late 2014.

The big day came on Thursday when the tennis star exchanged vows ith Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of community news site Reddit. Their baby girl Alexis Olympia, who was born just this Sep. 1, was also in attendance.

Also present is a veritable group of A-listers, most of which are close friends with the tennis superstar. The star-studded guest list includes Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, La La Anthony, and of course, her sister Venus Williams, who also served as her Maid of Honor.

The lavish celebration was held at the Contemporary Performing Arts Center, and it even had a costume theme — "Beauty and the Beast." The event made for some festive photos for the social media fans.

Someone was made even more conspicuous by his absence, and it's none other than Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West. Fans found it odd that Kim is coming to the wedding without a partner, and a source helpfully offered to explain his absence.

"Kanye still has a lot of unresolved issues with Beyoncé and her husband," the insider claimed. "So, Kanye told Kim that he was going to sit this one out as to prevent causing a scene and risk stealing attention away from Serena's big day, which Kim agreed was the smart decision," the source added.

Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian officially became a couple in 2014 before they became engaged in 2016. The couple had their first child together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sep. 1, 2017.