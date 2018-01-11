Serena Williams Speaks Up on Postpartum Recovery: 'Everything Went Bad'

(Photo: Serena Williams/ Instagram) Serena Williams shares a picture of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian that she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams recently opened up about her struggles after giving birth to her first baby.

2017 was a year filled with milestones for the superstar athlete — it was the year she tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and welcomed their first baby, Alexis Olympia Jr. While everything seems to be going well for Williams, she mentioned that she also encountered low moments when she became a mother.

Speaking with Vogue, Williams said the moment Olympia was laid on her chest "was an amazing feeling. And then everything went bad." Her daughter was delivered via emergency Caesarean section after the infant's heart rate dropped, which also led to Williams feeling ill one day after giving birth.

She was bed bound for six weeks after suffering from several blood clots in her lung. The recovery took much longer since her surgery wound also reopened.

Motherhood has indeed changed Williams in many ways, including her priorities. The 23-time champion is currently the most successful player of the Open era, and she is just two Grand Slam titles away from surpassing Margaret Court's record.

However, Williams said she no longer needs "the money or the titles or the prestige." Although the new mom "absolutely wants" more Grand Slam titles, she clarified that she does not need them.

Due to her recent medical complications, Williams was forced to pull out of the Australian Open. She may be enjoying her time with Olympia but it does not mean she will be saying goodbye to her favorite sport for good. The 36-year-old mentioned that she is looking forward to getting back on the tennis court soon.

"There hasn't been a clear No. 1 since I was there," Williams shared. "It will be cool to see if I get there again, to what I call my spot — where I feel I belong."