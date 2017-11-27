Seth Meyers Confirmed to Host 2017 Golden Globe Awards

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Seth Meyers from "Saturday Night Live" arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011.

Seth Meyers is following the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the most recent Golden Globe Awards. This week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed that Meyers is hosting the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. News about the veteran host's upcoming stint came shortly after reports about him closing to a deal with the award-giving body surfaced.

In an official statement, Meher Tatna of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said, "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With his natural comedic with and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year."

With Meyers now confirmed to host the upcoming event, he is set to join the ranks of other previous Golden Globe Award hosts like "The Office" co-creator Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Jimmy Fallon. When Fallon hosted last year's Golden Globes, the host received mixed reviews. However, the ratings of the episode, which attracted more than 20 million viewers, skyrocketed by up to eight percent from the previous year.

The upcoming Golden Globe Awards is not the first award show to be hosted by Meyers. Back in 2010, he also hosted the ESPY. Four years later, he hosted the 2014 Emmys.

Meyers is one of the most sought-after American hosts today. Since he started his hosting stint on "Late Night," he has been garnering a wide range of acclaims, with many praising him for his compelling political commentaries and constant mockery of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.