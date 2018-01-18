'Seven Deadly Sins: Knights Of Britannia' News: Bandai Namco Unveils New Gameplay Details

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot from the announcement trailer for "The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia"

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released additional details about their upcoming game "Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia." The new information includes game models of 12 more characters playable in the game's "Duel Mode."

Players can clash in either 1 vs. 1 or 2 vs. 2 matches using their favorite characters from series staples Meliodas, Ban, King, and more. The game also features an Adventure mode which will take players all across the world of Britannia.

Among the new characters added into the game are Holy Knights Griamore, Howzer, Dreyfus, Slader, and Hendrickson. Also included are two forms of Meliodas – Demon Mark Meliodas and a Liz's Sword equipped Meliodas – and Meliodas' brother Zeldris.

Based on the hit anime and manga of the same name, "Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" is set to be released exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The game follows the anime and manga's story having players explore various regions all the while gathering rumors and completing quests.

It also brings fans back to the Boar Hat, the series iconic tavern owned by Meliodas. At the tavern, players can get battle quest results as well as unlock power-ups and select missions.

Announced back in 30th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine back in June, the promises to bring fast paced action featuring the characters' iconic fighting styles and destructible environment. While no collector's edition has been announced, gamers who want a little more bang for their buck can pre-order the game to receive the Formal Costume pack which contains eight costumes in total – one for each of the main characters.

"Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" is set to be released on Jan. 25, 2018 in Japan, and Feb. 9 in the Americas and Europe. The second season of the "Seven Deadly Sins" anime is also currently airing and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.