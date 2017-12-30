'Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia' News: New Set of Character and Gameplay Details Released

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from the announcement trailer for "The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia."

Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided details of the characters and their fighting style in the highly anticipated game "Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia."

To get a good grip of how the game works, it is best for new players to start with the human-sized Diane and Arthur Pendragon, but it is to be noted that the former's movement is slow, but she is a recommended character nonetheless.

There is a one-tempo pause when using her "Double Hammer" technique, but because it is not hindered by distance and obstacles, it is effective when it catches the enemy off guard.

The second "Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia," Arthur Pendragon, comes with a standard set of attacks and he is able to counter direct ones from opponents as well.

To make use of the latter, players should find the right timing during rush-style attacks and attacks with big preliminary actions. Gamers should also take advantage of the moment when the opponent runs out of magical power and can only use direct attacks.

Also a good character to start "Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" with is Guila owing to her easy handy shot attacks. She is also efficient in long range combat, but there is a caveat:

You will want to always remain conscious of fighting the opponent from a distance. Use her "Killer Mine" trap-set technique to try to restrain the approaching opponent.

"Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" will also feature Twigo, who is excellent for long-range attacks. He has a technique called Whirlwind that includes a frontward and horizontal range. He has a "powerful" aerial sword attack as well.

Next on the list is Gilthunder, who, like Twigo, has efficient long distance attacks including "Raiju no Tsuiso" and "Raiteni no Tettsui" that allow him to easily target opponents.

His easy to connect "Raimeizan" technique is effective as an additional blow after a standard attack.

Combo fans will enjoy exploring Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" as Jericho, who boasts a high number of attacks including long-range techniques to magical abilities that involve chasing an enemy down.

Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" releases on the PlayStation 4 on Jan. 25 in Japan before it hits the west on Feb. 9. Fans can check out the screenshots of the characters here.