Several Employees Suffer Cuts, Injuries in Apple's All-Glass Campus Per 911 Transcripts

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage Apple Park is seen through the glass windows of the new Apple Visitor Center is seen in Cupertino, California November 17, 2017.

The transcripts of several 911 calls revealed that a number of Apple employees have suffered cuts and injuries after bumping into the glass panes of the Apple campus in California.

In the first days of 2018, at least three emergency calls were made by the Apple Park security personnel after employees bumped or walked into the glass walls and panes that resulted to various injuries that needed medical attention.

The 911 call transcripts -- two calls on Jan. 2 and another one on Jan. 4 -- were obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle through a public-records request.

In the first reported injury on Jan. 2, the Apple staff who contacted 911 said: "We had an individual who ran into a glass wall pane and they hit their head. They have a small cut on their head and they are bleeding, slightly disoriented. We have on site security with them right now."

On the same day, a second accident was reported over 911 and sounded more serious than the previous call. The caller gave almost the same description of how the accident happened that day where the patient "walked into a glass window."

The Apple staff on the 911 call specifically told the dispatcher that the hurt employee suffered "a cut on the eyebrow." The transcript indicated that another Apple staff member was heard in the background saying that the company's "first aid certified personnel" suggested the cut would require stitches.

Meanwhile, the 911 call made on Jan. 4 was a bit different compared to the first two since the patient was able to talk to the dispatcher and even called the incident "very silly." "I didn't walk through a glass door. I walked into a glass door," the patient emphasized.

The much-talked-about Apple Park building is known for having completely unobstructed walls and panes made of glass. According to reports, Apple thought this setup would give their engineers and employees less distractions resulting to more efficient work.

Before the release of the three 911 call transcripts, San Francisco Chronicle also reported that Cupertino's Chief Building Official, Albert Salvador, had previously warned Apple on the hazards of having all-glass panes where employees are unable to easily distinguish the actual automatic doors from those that were just walls. In fact, the Chronicle said that a building contractor had actually bumped into one of the glass panes at the same time that Salvador and his team were inspecting the building.

It has yet to be revealed just how many more accidents and injuries have taken place in Apple Park's spaceship-like building since only the three transcripts were released. However, Gizmodo noted that the structure has been in use since April 2017.