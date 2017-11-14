Sex Toy Company Apologizes For Security Flub That Recorded Sessions of Users

REUTERS / Brendan McDermid The view from an apartment bedroom inside "New York by Gehry," Frank Gehry's new 76-story, luxury residential tower in New York's Lower Manhattan, is seen August 24, 2011.

A Reddit user has pointed out that a sex toy company may be listening in on their sessions after cache files were discovered to contain audio files. Lovense, the sex toy company, has released an apology and a statement that indicated that this was a mistake caused by a bug.

After Reddit users came forward to express and confirm their speculations, Lovense was pressured to respond about the security flub of their app remote-controlled vibrator, which was recording and storing audio files. This is not the first time Lovense was caught under fire, as they were also criticized for another device that was vulnerable to hacking.

"As explained in the thread I linked above, we do not store any audio files on our servers. For the sound feature to work, we have to create a local cache file. This file is supposed to be deleted at the end of each session but because of a bug in the last version of our Android app, the file wasn't deleted successfully. With this bug, the cache file was stored on the user's device until the next session where the new session overwrites on the previous cache file," a Lovense representative said in a statement, as reported by The Verge.

Lovense has also stated that the application's bug has now been fixed and that the cache file will be deleted at the end of each session. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version, which should be available on Google Play for those using an Android device, and on the App Store for those using an Apple device.

Although many of the users admitted that they gave the remote control app for the vibrator permission to use the mic and the camera, they emphasized that at no time did they allow it to store and record sessions when the device was in use. As such, users are encouraged to do their research properly before purchasing something that is meant to be used in the privacy of their own space.