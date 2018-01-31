'Shadow of the Colossus' Review Roundup: Critics Laud PlayStation 2 Classic's Remake

"Shadow of the Colossus" first came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2005, and it has since gone on to become one of the most beloved games on the platform. A remade version is about to launch on Feb. 6, and Bluepoint games have made pre-orders available ahead of launch.

The "Shadow of the Colossus" for this generation of the PlayStation "introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance," Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio described the game on its PlayStation official website.

YouTube/PlayStation A screenshot of the gameplay trailer released for the "Shadow of the Colossus" remake.

With game critics and gaming media outlets already going through their review copies of the game, "Shadow of the Colossus" for the PlayStation 4 is currently marked at a very impressive 93 at review aggregation site Metacritic. It's a score earning it "Universal acclaim" from 68 critics and counting, with less than a week before the game officially launches.

VG 247 has a rundown of how gaming critics assessed the game, and the new "Shadow of the Colossus" easily clears the nine out of 10 score for most websites. Polygon, for one, gives it a score of 9.5 out of 10, for technical reasons as well as the personal, familiar feeling that reviewer Chris Plante is at a loss for words to describe.

Meanwhile, there's Destructoid's Brett Makedonski, who gave "Shadow of the Colossus" for the PlayStation 4 the highest mark possible, a perfect 10 out of 10. In the new, remastered game, the original Team Ico's vision is well realized as a perfect remake of a "timeless masterpiece," a feat that deserves the top score.

"Shadow of the Colossus" for the PlayStation 4, remade with HD and 4K graphics, is coming out on Feb. 6. Pre-orders and pre-load are now available for players who want to play right on midnight, 12 a.m. EST on the launch date.