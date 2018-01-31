'Shadow of the Colossus' Review: The Visual Paradise That Fans Have Been Waiting For

YouTube/PlayStation A screenshot from the trailer of "Shadow of the Colossus" revealed during Sony's Paris Games Week 2017.

With the recent release of the highly anticipated "Shadow of the Colossus" came a great hype for the fans, especially from those who grew up with it was first released in 2005. Considering the hype and excitement for it, fans would like to know if the game title is worth it. Here is everything that the critics are saying about "Shadow of the Colossus."

According to a review by TechRadar, the best thing about "Shadow of the Colossus" is the fact that it takes advantage of modern day gaming technology. This means that the additions of 4K and HDR have helped the characters more heartbreaking emotions and the environment offers a visual that can incite an emotional response from those who knew what the designers were trying to achieve in 2005. However, this does not mean that it is not a game for new fans. The world of "Shadow of the Colossus" offers a wealth of experience, emotions, and adventure, which makes the journey of slaying 16 divine guardians worth it.

Meanwhile, a review from Polygon did cite that some fans might feel a bit unsatisfied as the "Shadow of the Colossus" slightly failed to improve in controls. The controls may still feel significantly stuffy and some fans may find the overuse of the Papyrus font style a tiny bit annoying. Regardless, the game developers of "Shadow of the Colossus" definitely made a statement on how older games can still make time stand still for gamers looking to experience it today. Visual fidelity is a big thing for the game and the developers' efforts definitely paid off.

Overall, the verdict for "Shadow of the Colossus" is to play it now. It is now available for PlayStation 4. More information is expected to be released, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.