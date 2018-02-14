'Shadow of the Colossus' Update: Players Discover Secret Behind New Collectible

YouTube/PS4Trophies The hidden altar below the shrine in "Shadow of the Colossus" that holds the secret treasure for anyone willing to collect all 79 collectibles.

The recently released "Shadow of the Colossus" remake is a labor of love that faithfully recreates everything that made the original PlayStation 2 game as iconic and memorable as it was, while also making it more accessible and standardized for the contemporary market. Yet despite how good of a remake it is, developer Bluepoint Games could not help themselves and snuck in a few things that are not present in the original, one of which is a new collectible that, for quite some time, players did not know what they did. That is until YouTuber PS4Trophies took it upon himself to collect all of them on stream and figure out their purpose.

As his name implies, PS4Trophies is a prominent YouTuber whose videos focus on finding and unlocking trophies for the PlayStation 4 system. Last week, he, along with help from the greater "Shadow of the Colossus" community, began to stream the effort of finding all the new collectible, which he referred to as gold coins, and trying to find out what they are for.

The first thing he had to do was figure out how many coins are in the game to begin with, because this is never specified in any obvious way. It was only through a throwaway message in the game's credits that mentions the phrase "79 steps to enlightenment," which led them to conclude that there are 79 coins in total.

Once all 79 coins were discovered, he noticed that a previously locked door in the game's central hub began to glow and, upon opening it, leads to a hidden chamber below the shrine that contains the Sword of Dormin, a unique sword that is enveloped by a shadowy essence. When equipped, this sword will deal more damage to colossi, but will also hamper the player's health regeneration.

That is one secret down for the "Shadow of the Colossus" remake, but there might still be some out there that players have yet to find. Released earlier this month, the remake of the 2005 classic has already sold nearly double the amount the original did, which showcases a very strong demand for these kinds of games, or perhaps remakes of classic titles altogether. With the success of this title and last year's "Crash Bandicoot" remake, it seems the time is ripe for older games to get a fresh coat of paint and re-released for the modern crowd.