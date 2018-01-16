'Shadowhunters' News: Chai Hansen Joins Cast as Jordan Kyle

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries "Shadowhunters" season 3 will return on Freeform this March with a new character.

Recent reports have revealed that in time for the showrunners reveal that a fan favorite from the books will be featured in the next season of "Shadowhunters," it has been announced that "The 100" actor Chai Hansen is the recent addition to the cast. Hansen will be portraying Jordan Kyle, who is one of the most loved characters from the book, "Shadowhunters."

"Jordan comes into Simon's life in a fun, unexpected way," showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer tell Entertainment Weekly. "The two instantly hit it off, but we soon find out there's a lot more to Jordan than meets the eye, and repercussions that affect more than just Simon."

The reveal that Jordan will featured in the series was made during last summer's San Diego Comic Con. Hansen, who will be taking up the role, is expected to stay true to the events on the book where the series was based on. In the text, Jordan barges into Simon's (Alberto Rosende) life as his friend and roommate. It was later revealed that he was hiding a big secret, which the show runners have already revealed that they will be recreating for the screen. There are no details yet on when they will plan to do this, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, especially considering the nearing release of "Shadowhunters" season 3.

Hansen has been particularly active on TV as he starred in CW's "The 100" as a grounder who gets close to Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropolous). He is also working with Netflix for an original series titled, "The New Legends of Monkey." Despite the packed scheduled that Hansen has, it seems that "Shadowhunters" season 3 will stay on track with the schedule, as the Freeform series is scheduled to premiere on Mar. 20.