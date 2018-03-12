'Shadowhunters' Season 3 News: Cast Reveals More Brutal Villain Next Season

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Promo image for 'Shadowhunters' season 3

Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) and the gang will face their greatest enemy yet when "Shadowhunters" returns on Freeform for season 3.

According to the synopsis for the show's upcoming installment, Lilith (Anna Hopkins) reportedly have a plan to cause a lot of trouble in New York City. This means that she will not stop at anything to achieve her goals.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly to tease what fans should look forward to in the third season, McNamara shared how Lilith will affect the Shadowhunters in the upcoming installment of the supernatural teen drama.

"She is the mother of all demons," the actress stated. "We've seen a lot of evil on our show, but we haven't seen anything like this. She has a dark power beyond anything that anyone can fathom, and she has a rage and a vengeance of not only a scorned woman but a mourning mother. Let me put it this way: mercy and reconciliation are not high on her priority list."

Alisha Wainwright, the actress who plays the role of Maia Roberts, also explained how Lilith evolved into a major problem for the Shadowhunters in an interview with HollywoodLife. According to the actress, Lilith believes that Clary's brother Jonathan Morgenstern/Sebastian (Will Tudor) is actually her son, and she will do everything that she can to avenge his death.

"All she wants to do is be with her son. She will do anything for that, just like Clary and Jace love each other and they'll do anything for each other, but in a bad way," the actress also said. "I think that Sebastian's character was bad in a way that he just wants to fix that hurt, and Lilith just wants to help. She's a great villain."

Wainwright also teased that the third season of "Shadowhunters" will center on the character's relationship with each other and how everyone can accept the fact that there are individuals that there are people who have different occupations.

Freeform will air the premiere episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 on Tuesday, March 20, at 8 p,m. EST.