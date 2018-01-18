'Shadowhunters' Season 3 News: Chai Hansen Lands Major Role in Freeform Drama

(Photo: Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries) Magnus faces a Founding Father in season 3.

"Shadowhunters" season 3 has added a new star to its lineup.

Chai Hansen has landed a key role in the Freeform series, according to reports. He has been tapped to play Jordan Kyle, who becomes friends and roommates with Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende). Later in the story, it will be revealed that he was hiding a huge secret, a plot twist that the program will likely recreate for the small screen.

A first-look photo featuring Simon and Jordan has also been released. It features the two actors meeting for the first time. Simon appears to be asking his new acquaintance for directions. They are expected to build a close relationship while Jordan continues to keep a huge secret that likely concerns Simon.

Hansen's Jordan is not the only new character arriving this season. Viewers will also get to meet newcomers Lorenzo Rey (Javier Muñoz, "Hamilton") — one of Magnus' (Harry Shum Jr.) warlock enemies — and Lilith ( Anna Hopkins, "Arrow") — the mysterious individual first introduced at the end of the show's sophomore run.

Further details about Jordan's arrival are still being kept under wraps. If one thing is for sure, he will have a huge impact on Simon. "Jordan comes into Simon's life in a fun, unexpected way," showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer told Entertainment Weekly about Hansen's character. "The two instantly hit it off, but we soon find out there's a lot more to Jordan than meets the eye, and repercussions that affect more than just Simon."

Aside from starring in The CW's post-apocalyptic series, Hansen has appeared on other TV shows such as "We Were Tomorrow" and "Make Mermaids." He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series, "The New Legends of Monkey."

"Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.