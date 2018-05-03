'Shadowhunters' Season 3 News: Filming Wraps for Katherine McNamara

Freeform Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Clary (Katherine McNamar) in one of the scenes from 'Shadowhunters'

Katherine McNamara officially announced that she had just finished shooting all her episodes for "Shadowhunters" season 3.

The actress who plays the role of Clary Fairchild in the TV adaptation of Cassandra Clare's popular book saga "The Mortal Instruments" turned to Instagram to share that she just wrapped up the season. She also thanked her fans for their continuous support.

"Late night musings after wrapping #ShadowhuntersSeason3 yesterday. Thank you to everyone who helped pull off another season of @shadowhunterstv! It's a pleasure and an honor have such a wonderful work family. Here's hoping we'll be back soon!" the actress said in the caption of her post.

This means that Freeform has yet to give a green light for the next installment of the supernatural fantasy series.

Meanwhile, Clary might have to deal with the consequences of her past actions in the current season of "Shadowhunters."

In the episode titled "Salt in the Wound," Clary admitted to Alec (Matthew Daddario) that she was the one who revived Jace (Dominic Sherwood) at Lake Lyn. This made the latter vulnerable to Lilith's (Anna Hopkins) effect. But instead of being mad, Alec understood her action and told her that he would have done the same thing if he was in a similar situation.

However, Clary's life was left in danger after Jace ran amok when he followed Clary, Alec, and Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) went to Idris to ask Imogen (Mimi Kuzyk) for help. To protect Jace, Alec and Izzy need to escape, but Clary needs to offer herself to distract the Clave Guard.

But Clary seemed to find an ally in Luke Garroway (Isaiah Mustafa). In an interview with TVLine, Mustafa revealed that he will do everything to stop Clary from being put in the Clave.

"Luke doesn't want her to be locked up, I know that for a fact, but I think Luke gets it," the actor stated. "It's Idris. Everything is going to be handled in a very political way, so it's going to take some time. He's got a second to deal with the emergency," Mustafa added.

He also said that his character will feel guilty about Clary's possible imprisonment since he also lent a hand in keeping her secret. "That's Luke in a nutshell: knowing people's secrets, but not being able to tell anyone, then when the secret gets out, he's like, 'Shoot, I knew that. I'm responsible.' It's a lot like being the Pope, I imagine. You hear a lot of confessions, but you can't tell anyone," Mustafa also stated.

In addition, the actor revealed that Luke will team up with Izzy for something big in an upcoming episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 even if the two had little interaction in the past. The fans of the series will enjoy seeing the two together. "It gets serious, and they complement each other very well," Mustafa said in the interview.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 will be called "A Heart of Darkness." According to the synopsis for the episode, Alec, Izzy, and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) will try to reach Jace inside the Owl, while Maia (Alisha Wainwright) and Jordan (Chai Hansen) will work with Simon (Alberto Rosende) to run after Lilith.

The upcoming episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 will be aired by Freeform on Tuesday, May 8, at 8 p.m. EDT.