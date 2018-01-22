'Shadowhunters' Season 3 News: Freeform Unveils First Trailer Featuring Lilith

(Photo: Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries) Promo image for Freeform's "Shadowhunters."

All hell breaks loose in the first trailer for "Shadowhunters" season 3.

On Thursday's premiere of "Beyond," Freeform officially released a new trailer for the upcoming installment of "Shadowhunters." Clary (Katherine McNamara) begins to notice that there is something "seriously wrong" with Jace (Dominic Sherwood). As fans can remember last season, he was brought back from the dead and now appears to be struggling with the consequences of what happened.

The clip also features the biggest threat against the Shadowhunters: Lilith ("Arrow" star Anna Hopkins). Known as "the mother of all demons," Lilith has arrived to revive Sebastian (Will Tudor) and establish her own personal hell. "Together we will usher in a new dawn," Lilith declares toward the end of the video.

Although Lilith will make her big debut in season 3, she has already appeared in the previous season's final episode. Lilith was the demon in Edom who was controlling the flying Edomi. During the scene, Jonathan (Will Tudor) called out to the creature as "mother" despite the fact that Jocelyn (Maxim Roy) is his biological mother. The sequence led viewers to believe the Freeform drama will follow Jonathan's blood-tie backstory from the original book series.

Hopkins will not be the only newcomer this season. According to reports, "Hamilton" actor Javier Munoz will also be appearing on the series as Magnus' (Harry Shum Jr.) warlock rival. The latest addition for Freeform's fantasy drama is Chai Hansen, who was recently confirmed to plan fan-favorite book character Jordan Kyle.

"Jordan comes into Simon's life in a fun, unexpected way," showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer teased. "The two instantly hit it off, but we soon find out there's a lot more to Jordan than meets the eye, and repercussions that affect more than just Simon."

"Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.