Twitter/ShadowhuntersTV "Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres this March on Freeform.

On season 3 of "Shadowhunters," Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace's (Dominic Sherwood) secret might be found out. Meanwhile, the protectors of the Downworld will face a new villain when Lilith (Anna Hopkins) rises.

"Shadowhunters" returns this March 20 on Freeform for season 3, and chaos is far from being over.

According to the episode 1 listing on The Futon Critic, secrets will spill as the Shadowhunters and Downworlders try to exist in a normal life after the biggest villain of all has died by the hands of Clary.

Clary is the most celebrated Shadowhunter for killing Valentine (Alan Van Sprang). However, she and Jace have a secret that might have damaging consequences for them.

In the season 2 finale, Jace should have died by the doing of Valentine. However, Clary wished to Raziel — the angel that Valentine summoned before he died — to bring Jace back to life.

In the season 3 trailer, Clary tries to convince Jace to "tell the truth." But he only says that "no one can know." Although it has yet to be confirmed, the two might be talking about Jace's resurrection.

The trailer also reveals that something is different about Jace, and that Clary is getting worried.

Meanwhile, season 3 will also feature the rise of Lilith, and she's coming after the Shadowhunters for killing Sebastian — also known as Jonathan Morgenstern — whom she sees as her son.

"This is not just any greater demon. She's Lilith, the mother of all demons," Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) tells the others.

"Nothing will stop me from bringing my son back," Lilith claims as she looks down on the dead Sebastian.

Also, when Lilith rises, it seems the Shadowhunters will witness a certain hostility from Jace.

"You'll all be dead by sunrise," Jace claims, before Magnus gets slammed into the wall.

"Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.