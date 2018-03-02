'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Premiere Spoilers: Clary's Run Ceremony Previewed In New Sneak Peek

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Promotional image for 'Shadowhunters'

Freeform has released a scene from the season 3 premiere of "Shadowhunters."

The short clip opens in Alicante where Clary (Katherine McNamara) and the other Shadowhunters are gathered. The day is clearly special, as Clary makes her way to the middle to receive her rune, indicating that she has finally completed her Shadowhunter training.

"I stand before my fellow Shadowhunters to receive the run of the angel," she says. "I take this mark to honor him, to bring his light into me, to join the ranks of the Shadowhunters—the guardians of peace."

Clary's reception of the rune is described to be "well-deserved" and "long overdue." It can be recalled that Clary defeated Valentine (Alan van Sprang) in the season 2 finale. By killing him, Valentine was unable to make a wish with the Angel Raziel, thus preventing chaos. However, Clary may not be so deserving after all, as the finale also showed her making a wish to bring Jace (Dominic Sherwood) back to life.

The other Shadowhunters, except for Jace, have no idea that Clary committed a grave error. They look proud that she has completed her training and has officially become a Shadowhunter. When Imogen Herondale (Mimi Kuzyk) mentions Clary preventing Valentine from making a wish, her face is overcome with guilt. Jace is also seen looking guilty.

As previously reported, Jace and Clary will be facing some issues when it comes to their relationship. A video released earlier this year saw Clary becoming worried about Jace, as the side effects of his resurrection are starting to show.

The Shadowhunters will also have to deal with a new villain. Valentine may be gone, but a previous teaser introduced a new threat arriving. Lilith (Anna Hopkins), "the mother of all demons," will do whatever it takes to resurrect Jonathan/Sebastian (Will Tudor).

"Shadowhunters" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.