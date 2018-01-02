'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Spoilers: Javier Muñoz Squares Off With Harry Shum Jr in New Pic

Javier Muñoz's addition on "Shadowhunters" season 3 as the warlock Lorenzo Ray has been known to fans since the announcement in October. A recent photo posted on the show's social media account finally reveals the first look to his character.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries "Shadowhunters" season 3 will return on Freeform this April with a new character.

The photo, posted on the Instagram of "Shadowhunters," shows the actor squaring off with Harry Shum Jr's Magnus Bane. The warlock, who originated from Spain, is a long-time rival of Shum's character.

Munoz told fans at the last New York Comic Con that he's eager for viewers to watch Ray, who is skilled with magic. The actor confessed he's been a fan of the show from the beginning and liked Magnus Bane a lot. He regrets he's going to constantly fight with him in "Shadowhunters" season 3 but playing the warlock is still a privilege as an actor.

"I'm already in love with this character," the actor said. "I can't wait for you to meet him!"

Meanwhile, David Castro discussed what's up next for Raphael in "Shadowhunters" season 3. His role is up for some intriguing storyline, which the actor refuses to detail. Castro only hinted that another side to his character might unravel in the new season.

"There are a few things that come his way this season that I think the audience is going to really react to positively," Castro teased. "The fans are going to love it, especially the people who really like Raphael's character in the books."

"Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres on Freeform this coming Tuesday, April 3, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show also stars Katherine McNamara (Clary Fray), Dominic Sherwood (Jace), Alberto Rosende (Simon Lewis), Matthew Daddario (Alec), Emeraude Toubia (Isabelle) and Isaiah Mustafa (Luke). The new season will be based on "City of Fallen Angels" that Cassandra Clare wrote for the "Mortal Instruments" series.