'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Spoilers: Secrets and Tension Abound

With a little over a month left before "Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres, Freeform revealed some badly needed teasers for the fantasy drama, and it looks like all the secrets will put a lot of tension among the characters.

Following Valentine's (Alan Van Sprang) death in season 2, the Shadowhunters and Downworlders are trying to get back to their normal lives, or as normal as it could be in their mysterious world. However, there are too many secrets in season 3 that will put many characters at odds.

According to the official synopsis for season 3 episode 1, Clary (Katherine McNamara) struggles to keep her secret about Angel Raziel's (Anthony Head) wish. Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary are also hiding something, and Alec (Matthew Daddario) wants in on the secret.

Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) is hiding something from Ollie (Alexandra Ordolis) and he must use tough love to keep it from her. Meantime, Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) has got a new position in the Warlock community, and he wants to hide from Alec how he really feels about it.

Needless to say, that is a lot of secret for one episode, and someone's bound to spill or lose their calm. That could only mean trouble, especially when the new big villain, Lilith (Anna Hopkins), is setting an evil plan in New York City. Described in the season trailer as the "mother of all demons," fans could expect that her plans would be very devastating.

In an interview with Covetour, McNamara revealed that fans would get to know the characters more come season 3. "The show is really settled into itself now, and all of the elements are gelled together, and these characters have developed to a point now where you can explore new sides of the relationships," she told the magazine.

The 22-year-old actress added that closing the loop with Valentine would give the characters a chance for a "clean slate and fresh start."

"Shadowhunters" season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 20, 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.