'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Spoilers: What's Next for Magnus and Lorenzo?

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries The old and new High Warlock of Brookly Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) and Lorenzo Rey (Javier Muñoz) in 'Shadowhunters' season 3.

Fans of "Shadowhunters" finally met Lorenzo Rey (Javier Muñoz), the latest nemesis of the former High Warlock of Brooklyn Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.). However, it seems things will get even more intense between the two in the upcoming episodes of season 3.

Muñoz spoke with HollywoodLife to talk about the things that fans should look forward to between his character and Magnus.

According to the "Hamilton" star, viewers of the show should watch out for the intense tension that developed over a long time. He also explained that the anger the Lorenzo feels for Magnus has a valid reason. "I think it will make sense to fans. I think they will be able to sort of understand why there's tension. It'll take some time for it to reveal itself and unfold, but it's worth the journey because it's quite extraordinary," he also said.

The actor also mentioned that Lorenzo's existence will provide several obstacles in Magnus' life, including his relationship with Alec (Matthew Daddario).

In a separate interview with TVLine, Muñoz admitted that it was not hard for him to research about the show since he had been a fan of the supernatural drama based on Cassandra Clare's popular book series "The Mortal Instruments" for a while.

"In the thick of 'Hamilton,' where there wasn't even time to breathe, I found a groove and started Season 1," the actor stated. "It was 11:30 or midnight one night and I told myself I was just going to watch one episode. Suddenly, it was 4 o'clock in the morning and I was still binging 'Shadowhunters.' I was like, 'This is going to be a problem for me.' I got sucked in right away. That's actually how Kat [McNamara] and I met, and us forming a friendship was the impetus for everything that's unfolded since," he added.

Muñoz also mentioned that fans should expect to see more interactions between Lorenzo and Magnus in the upcoming episodes of "Shadowhunters" season 3. He also said that he is open to other opportunities, such as meeting the Greater Demon Lilith (Anna Hopkins) and the other characters of the series in the future installments of the show.

Meanwhile, the third episode of season 3 titled "What Lies Beneath" will center on the quest of the Shadowhunters to find a new enemy.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the Shadowhunters will try to track down the daunting new threat. On the other hand, Jace (Dominic Sherwood) strongly believes that Jonathan (Will Tudor) returned and was the one responsible for all the mundane attacks that are happening around them.

Meanwhile, Simon (Alberto Rosende) will try to find out what The Seelie Queen (Sarah Hyland) did to him when he was in the glade. Also, Alec will host a family dinner for the Lightwood family at Magnus' house when Maryse (Nicola Correia-Damude) suddenly dropped by for a visit. But the details about the guests for the dinner remains under wraps.

The next episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 is slated to be aired by Freeform on Tuesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. EDT.