'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Updates: What's Next for Simon and Clary?

Freeform Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Clary (Katherine McNamar) in 'Shadowhunters'

Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Clary (Katherine McNamara) may have ended their romantic relationship, but things between them and their new partners will still be complicated in the upcoming episodes of "Shadowhunters" season 3.

Speaking with HollywoodLife, Rosende mentioned that due to the strong bond between his character and Clary, the love of her life Jace (Dominic Sherwood) still feels a little awkward whenever they are together.

According to the actor, Jace may still feel a little jealous of Clary's relationship with Simon because of their extreme closeness. "He does want to be that close to her in the way that Simon is," Rosende said.

However, he also said that Simon also feels a bit envious towards Jace because he thinks highly of Clary's boyfriend. The actor claimed that for Simon, Jace is an equivalent of a comic book hero.

When asked if there will be changes in Simon and Clary's relationship after their breakup as a romantic couple, the actor believes that the two will get even closer than ever as friends even if they already tried a romantic relationship that failed.

"They could choose to be like that awkward couple that never really talked, or they could choose to be the best friends that they've always been and understand the truth of it, which was they just weren't meant to be," he stated.

He also explained that the deeper and closer friendship between Simon and Clary was displayed clearly during the double date that happened in the episode titled "The Powers That Be." It showed how well Simon and Clary know about each other and proved that the two can always count on each other despite the different paths that they will have to take this season.

On the other hand, McNamara told TV Guide that Clary will support Simon in his new relationship. According to the actress, her character will be happy to see her best friend with someone else, whether it is with Maia (Alisha Wainwright), or Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia), or any other girl, as long as he's happy because he is her best friend first and foremost. "As long as he's happy, I think Clary will be the biggest champion for whoever it is," she also said.

Meanwhile, the previous episode of "Shadowhunters" dropped a major bomb when it confirmed that Jace is the Owl that he was trying to track down all along. This means that he was the one who was serving Lillith (Anna Hopkins).

In the upcoming episode titled "Thy Soul Instructed," Jace will feel that there is something wrong with him.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Jace will be worried about the state of his mind. This will prompt him to ask Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) for more information about the past of his family.

On the other hand, Clary and Isabelle will run after a rogue vampire while Simon will look for a new apartment.

The next episode of "Shadowhunters" season 3 will air on Freeform on Tuesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. EDT.