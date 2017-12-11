'Shadows Die Twice' Release Date: Is It 'Bloodborne 2' or a New Entry for Another Established Series?

(Photo: FromSoftware) A promotional image for "Bloodborne."

FromSoftware has teased its next game in an enigmatic teaser called "Shadows Die Twice" and those who are waiting for "Bloodborne 2" might be in for some bad news.

The developer would not reveal anything besides the little clues they peppered in the 30-second clip, but gamers who analyzed it frame by frame believe that it could be a new installment of an existing franchise by the studio.

However, IGN points out that there is not much in the "Shadows Die Twice" teaser to connect to "Bloodborne 2" save for the blood and the featured weapons that fans can expect in a game like the latter.

If FromSoftware is not teasing a brand-new game, media outlets believe that it could very well be a new entry to "Tenchu." The series has not been refreshed since 2009 and the developer may be feeling like the time has come to revisit it to do something new, especially after working on a batch of "Dark Souls" games with "Bloodborne" to boot.

The abovementioned publication points out that the teaser, despite how little it showed, featured elements that will be at home to the action-adventure stealth video game franchise.

This includes the kanji writing in the background, the music that seems to be of eastern origin and what is believed to be an outline of a kunai throwing knife.

Whatever FromSoftware has in store in "Shadows Die Twice," it seems that it will involve taking the action to Japan. IGN says that if it is a new game altogether, the protagonist may be familiar to "Bloodborne" fans.

Fans will remember Old Hunter Yamamura, a stranger who hails from an Eastern land introduced in "The Old Hunters" expansion for "Bloodborne."

It is believed that like Marvelous Chester from "Dark Souls: Artorias of the Abyss," the introduction of Yamamura was FromSoftware's way to hint what they have for the game next.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. The general consensus is that "Shadows Die Twice" will be something new from the studio. FromSoftware promises to provide more details "in the next 12 months."