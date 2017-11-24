'Shaft' Casting News: 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Star Alexandra Shipp in Final Talks to Get Female Lead Role

FACEBOOK/X-Men Movies A promotional photo for 2016's "X-Men Apocalypse," which starred Alexandra Shipp.

As the production for New Line Cinema's "Shaft" goes full steam, new reports suggest that "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Alexandra Shipp is going to play the female lead in the upcoming film. Although the actress is still reportedly in talks with the management, it looks like they are already in final negotiations, so it is safe to assume that she's getting the role.

"Shaft" is a remake of the 2000 New Line Cinema remake of the original film of the same name that hit theaters in 1971. While details about the upcoming movie are still scarce, it was previously reported that joining its cast are Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree. Both actors appeared in the 2000 remake and the 1971 film, respectively. Back in August, it was also confirmed that Jesse T. Usher was tapped to play John Shaft's (Jackson) estranged son, John Shaft, Jr.

The synopsis for the film reveals that the film will center on John Shaft, Jr. as he enlists the help of his father to find out who murdered his best friend Karim and instigated the drug trafficking and money laundering operation in NYC. In the film, Usher's character works for the FBI and is determined to not be like his father.

While the upcoming film focuses on John Shaft's estranged son, the original film centered on Roundtree as John Shaft, a street-wise detective who was commissioned to locate the abducted daughter of the powerful and influential Moses Gunn. The 1971 film was directed by Gordon Parks.

Meanwhile, the upcoming New Line Cinema remake will be helmed by Tim Story and written by "Black-ish" writer Kenya Barris and "The Goldberg" writer Alex Barnow. It will be executive produced by Barris, John Davis of Davis Entertainment, Ira Napoliello, and Marc Fischer.

"Shaft" does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.