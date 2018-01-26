Reuters/Danny Moloshok Actress Shailene Woodley from the Oscar best picture nominated film "The Descendants" arrives at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012.

Shailene Woodley has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Ben Volavola Instagram official.

For celebrities, relationships are definitely hard to maintain, especially with all the public attention that comes with their fame. However, while there are those who choose to conceal their personal lives from the public, there are also those, like Shailene Woodley, who aren't afraid to flaunt their lovers for the world to see. That is just what the actress recently did when she finally posted a photo of her with her rugby union player boyfriend, Ben Volavola, on Instagram.

Just recently, the 26-year-old was in Paris together with Ben for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show. While they were there, the "Big Little Lies" actress managed to snap a couple of shots with her beau and shared it on Instagram. In her Instagram stories, she even shared a photo of her sharing a passionate kiss with her Ben.

While Shailene may have only taken her relationship with Ben on Instagram just recently, the pair seems to have been dating for quite some time now. The actress and the athlete first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing back in October. Apparently, the couple met in Fiji while Shailene was busy filming for her movie "Adrift."

Both Shailene and Ben had never actually confirmed their relationship, but in their case, actions do speak louder than words.

In an interview with Elle, the actress shared much about the kind of people that she falls in love with, saying, "I'm all-loving. I fall in love with people based on who they are. When you're truly in love, for me, it's...you're my lighthouse!... You're somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you've got my f--kin' back...You also love me whole, wild, and free. You let me do me, and I'm gonna let you do you! And I'll be the home that you return to."