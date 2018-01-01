Shakira and Gerard Pique Pack on the PDA at JFK Airport Over the Weekend

Reuters/Albert Gea Colombian singer Shakira performs at Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona November 24, 2010.

Shakira and Gerard Pique packed the PDA while they waited for their flight in New York City.

On Saturday, Colombian singer Shakira and her football superstar boyfriend Gerard Pique were in JFK airport in New York waiting for their flight to jet them back to their home in Barcelona, Spain to celebrate New Year's Eve there. While waiting for the plane, it seems like the couple couldn't help keep their hands to themselves as they showed off a very public display of affection.

They are joined by their two sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2, and at one point, they could be seen kissing their children as well showing what a loving family they have. The family spent a five-day vacation in The Big Apple, beginning Dec. 24, enjoying a fitful of activities, which include getting front row seats at the Knicks game.

This news comes on the heels of speculations regarding the status of their relationship and how some people believe that they had already split. The 40-year-old singer and the 30-year-old Spanish footballer had been hounded by split rumors for months now. However, it looks like their relationship had only gotten stronger than ever. Shakira and Gerard Pique had been together for six years now after first meeting during the shooting of the music video for "Waka, Waka," which served as the official theme song for the FIFA World Cup back in 2010.

While the two had mostly kept their relationship and family life low-profile, there are instances when the couple couldn't hold back their love for each other. In 2013, Pique had praised Shakira and credited her for transforming his life saying: "She is the best mom in the world, next to mine. Milan could not have a better mom. She is very dedicated, the love and the connection between them is amazing. I learn a lot by her side. Shakira has a very great career, knows a lot and has taught me a lot. She came into my life to transform it and that makes me very happy. She and Milan are my everything."