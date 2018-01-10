'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: Carl is Getting Married

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will be roped into marriage by his crazy girlfriend, Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty), in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "Church of Gay Jesus," the promo shows an excited Kassidi towing a perplexed Carl. Both are wearing wedding outfits. Since he is returning to military school, Kassidi wants them to tie the knot so he will never leave her. She does not seem to care that they are both underage and that it is too early in their relationship to be thinking about marriage. Carl, who is determined to prove to his family that he can handle a serious relationship, will just agree with his girlfriend's proposal.

A sneak peek shows the events that will take place before the big decision. Carl is seen returning to the house when he notices a trail of clothes. They are his school uniforms, ripped into pieces by Kassidi. When he sees her lounging on the patio, doing her nails, he angrily asks what she has done. According to Kassidi, Carl does not need to return to military school since it is just detrimental to their family. Once he raises his voice and tells her that he will go back, she storms inside the house and throws away the ring he gave her.

Last episode, Carl made the mistake of buying a pimp's ring as a token of his love for Kassidi. She thought it was an engagement ring and that he was proposing to her. Kassidi was determined to tie him down when she felt threatened by Veronica's (Shanola Hampton) words to Carl. V said that he must not let anyone destroy his dreams. Kev (Steve Howey) also agreed, making Kassidi walk out of the diner. The ring was Carl's peace offering to her. While the couple seems to be decked out for their wedding, there is no guarantee that a priest will marry them. Carl's fake ID may not make the cut, or he will have cold feet and leave Kassidi whining at the altar.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.