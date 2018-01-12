'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: Fiona Gets Sued; Carl Rushes Into Marriage

Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime Fiona (Emmy Rossum) gets sued when "Shameless" returns.

On the next episode of "Shameless" season 8, titled "Church of Gay Jesus," Fiona will get sued by a worker who fell off her roof. In the episode 10 preview, Fiona learns of the lawsuit when she gets served the subpoena while sitting outside of her house with Veronica (Shanola Hampton).

Although Fiona reacts violently to the news, the official synopsis of the episode from Showtime reveals that she will actually struggle with her conscience.

Meanwhile, Carl will be making a rash decision to get married to his fiancée, Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty).

In a short teaser, Carl comes home to find his military uniform cut into pieces and scattered all over their house. Some of it was even tied up to the pole like a flag. When he confronts Kassidi about it, she tells him that she made the decision for their family of him not going back to military school.

When Carl puts his foot down about going back to military school, Kassidi becomes enraged and locks him out while she shouts that he can't leave her.

Carl feels backed into a corner and asks her what she wants her to do, Kassidi tells him that they should get married before he goes back to military school. Carl is underaged to get married on his own, but he has a fake ID to get it done.

Later on, the two are seen happily exiting a building with their wedding clothes on, presumably already a married couple.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Gallaghers have their own problems to deal with in episode 10.

"Ian's (Cameron Monaghan) fame in the LGBTQIA community explodes but the sudden surge of 'followers' may be more than he can handle; Frank (William H. Macy), however, finds a way to cash in. ... Lip (Jeremy Allen White) realizes his relationship with Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg) may not have been as special as he thought," the episode listing reads.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.