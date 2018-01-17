Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime A promotional image for "Shameless"

Frank (William H. Macy) will be going for his retirement plan but will be unhappily surprised with it, in episode 11. Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) gets into a fight with Sierra's (Ruby Modine) father.

On the next episode of "Shameless" season 8, titled "A Gallagher Pedicure," Frank will be applying for his retirement plan. However, he will be surprised to find out that he won't be receiving much.

In the episode 11 promo, Frank approaches a counter, looking like his life is going to change and saying that he wants to retire. The woman on the other side of the counter looks at Frank, confused at what she's seeing on her computer monitor.

"Mr. Gallagher, it says here you only worked six weeks your entire life," the woman said to Frank.

Meanwhile, Sierra comes to Lip with her kid, Lucas (Cooper J. Friedman), out of fear of her dad who's been released from jail. It appears that Lip wants to take action, which ultimately gets him into a fight with Sierra's ex-convict father.

"You're Norman, right? Are you a little bitch woman beater?" Lip says to Sierra's father, who then begins to pound at him. All the while Lip is rumbling with her old man, Sierra's in the distance, filming the event on her phone.

Of course, the other Gallaghers have worrying problems of their own while Frank and Lip deal with theirs.

"Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) homeless tenants barricade themselves inside her apartment," while "Ian (Cameron Monaghan), despite warnings, provides sanctuary to a runaway teen," and "Debbie (Emma Kenney) must choose between paying for school and paying for surgery to keep her toes," the episode 11 listing reads on Showtime.

There's no mention of Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) in the synopsis, but he might be realizing that there's something wrong with his new wife. In the trailer, they cross paths with a shootout, and right after that supposedly traumatic event, Carl's wife shows a completely different reaction.

"Oh my God, this is epic!" she says, before snapping a selfie.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.