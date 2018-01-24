'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: Fiona Considers Running Away to Las Vegas

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for "Shameless."

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) can either sell her apartment building and run away to Las Vegas or lose everything she owns in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "Sleepwalking," the synopsis reveals that Fiona's problem with the homeless family holing up in her place will continue. She is now facing a fat lawsuit that will entail her giving up her claim on the building as well as on her dog, Rusty. Apparently, the family is willing to settle the case to the tune of $3 million. Fiona is definitely not happy. The sneak peek shows how frustrated she is with the entire thing. In the clip, Fiona is at her lawyer's office. The woman is informing her that the Lathams want Rusty/Sparkly back because their children have been crying since she stole the dog from them.

If anything, the accusation that it is Fiona who took the mutt from the family sends her temper through the roof. Her lawyer is sympathetic and she has a suggestion that the other may want to consider. The attorney wants Fiona to sell the building before the trial and go run off to Las Vegas or go on a world cruise. Once she has spent all her money, the next step is to declare bankruptcy. Fiona is floored with the proposal because this means giving up on her only property. The lawyer, however, reminds her that it is best to do it than see the Lathams take everything away from her.

While Fiona deliberates if a Vegas trip is the best option, her siblings are not better. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and his followers at Church of Gay Jesus will be running away from the authorities. Debbie (Emma Kenney) considers if she wants her daughter's father back in their lives. Lip (Jeremy Allen White), on the other hand, is scared for Sierra's (Ruby Modine) safety. Last episode, she came running to him upon knowing that her father is out of jail. As for Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), he will try to think of a way to go back to school without letting his new wife, Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty), know about it.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.