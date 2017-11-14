'Shameless Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers: Gallaghers Desperate to Get Rid of Meth Dealer; Fiona Face Tenant Troubles

Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime The Gallaghers deal with a violent meth dealer.

The Gallaghers feel the pressure from Eric (Jamie Harris) the meth dealer, and they become desperate to get him off their backs. Meanwhile, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) deals with her own troubles with a tenant in episode 3.

On the next episode of "Shameless" season 8, titled "God Bless her Rotting Soul," Eric is coming after the Gallaghers after they gave him false promises.

On the episode 8 promo, Frank (William H. Macy) brushes off Eric's threats as nothing for the reason that he doesn't know where they live. However, the next scene shows Eric pushing Ian's (Cameron Monaghan) head in and out of the hot tub.

"My money or my meth. You got 24 hours, you understand?" Eric made clear to the Gallaghers.

After they've experienced that Eric's threats are real, the family teams up to desperately find a way to pay him off.

"A violent meth dealer threatens the Gallaghers, forcing Ian, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), and Debbie (Emma Kenney) to find a way to pay him off without involving Fiona," the listing reads on Showtime.

The listing also shows a photo of Frank and the young Gallagher at the cemetery covered in mud. It looks like Frank will be digging his wife's grave for Fiona's share of meth, which she put in her coffin before she was buried. This seems to be the direction given that the Gallaghers come to Fiona asking where she put her share of their mother's meth.

While the family focuses on the meth, Fiona confronts a resentful tenant.

On the episode 3 promo, Fiona and Lip look around a vandalized unit, where they read a couple of profane words.

Fiona's response to the disrespectful words, "Got a nice ring to it huh?"

Meanwhile, "Lip cares for a down-and-out Professor Youens; and Frank – miraculously – attains something resembling sainthood" in episode 8.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.