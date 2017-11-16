'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers: Kids to Meet Mommy Monica Again

Facebook/Shameless Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and her brood will meet dear mum once again in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "God Bless Her Rotting Soul," the synopsis reveals that the family will be in trouble when a violent meth dealer threatens to hurt the Gallagher siblings. Ian (Cameron Monaghan), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), and Debbie (Emma Kenney) will reportedly try to solve the problem without involving Fiona, but it looks like they will change their minds once the gangster shows up to torture them.

The promo shows a Gallagher kid being dunked in a barrel of water while the dealer repeatedly asks where his money is. Ian is on the ground, where the man's pal has pushed him. Frank (William H. Macy) is then showing talking to his children, trying to come up with a good solution to the problem. It is expected that they will go to Fiona soon since she always seems to have an answer to everything.

Fiona's solution appears to be paying Monica's (Chloe Webb) grave a visit. Viewers can remember that she hid her share of her mother's meth inside the casket during Monica's funeral.

The promo photos show the entire Gallagher family dirty and unkempt after digging Monica's grave. In the images, Fiona is revealed to be getting something from the coffin. She is trying to cover her nose from the awful stench coming from the dead. Monica's foot is even visible in the photo.

Executive producer John Wells recently told Variety that Fiona would not be able to turn her back on her siblings for long. The Gallaghers, no matter how dysfunctional a family they are, will always be around to help each other.

"These family bonds – these ways in which we need each other – for these kids, they needed each other simply to survive. It wasn't a casual thing. They actually required each other to simply make it. And so, that's who they are," the EP explained.

He also talked about the bonds between the remaining Gallaghers. "I think the bigger difficulty for all of them is increasingly going to be how do they have the relationships separate from the family that they'd like to have when they're so interconnected and dependent upon each other within the family? All of them, with the exception of Ian, actually become more dependent on those family bonds," Wells added.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.