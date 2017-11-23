'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers: Fiona's Ex-Fiancé Sean is Back

Facebook/Shameless Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will never expect the arrival of a former flame in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "F**k Paying It Forward," the synopsis reveals that someone from Fiona's past will appear to turn her world upside down. While there are people who have the power to shake her up, nobody can measure up to Sean (Dermott Mulroney).

The promo shows her ex-fiancé's sudden appearance in the Gallagher house. Fiona's reaction after seeing Sean in the flesh speaks of her feelings. She chooses to ignore him instead of initiating a confrontation.

Last season, Sean and Fiona were supposed to get married until Frank (William H. Macy) revealed an ugly truth about his daughter's fiancé. She learned that he was a junkie on her wedding day. The experience left Fiona scarred for life.

She never got the chance to talk to Sean again, preferring the end things that fateful day. Sean's appearance in her life may mean many things. He may want to win her back. It will be interesting to see how Fiona will react once he reveals his motives for coming.

Meanwhile, the promo also shows Debbie (Emma Kenney) telling her sister that she has every intention to live in the Gallagher home again and that Fiona will not be able to stop her. Expecting outright rejection from the older woman, Debbie will be surprised to learn that Fiona is okay with the situation. Executive producer John Wells recently told Variety that season 8 would see the girls sticking with each other.

"Debbie and Fiona are very much back together again through quite a bit of this season, trying to figure some things out. These family bonds – these ways in which we need each other – for these kids, they needed each other simply to survive. It wasn't a casual thing. They actually required each other to simply make it. And so, that's who they are," the EP explained.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.