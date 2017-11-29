'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers: Ian Supports Trevor's Fund Raising Campaign

Facebook/Shameless Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) is determined to prove Trevor (Elliot Fletcher) that he is serious about his intentions in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "The (Mis)Education of Liam Fergus Beircheart Gallagher," the synopsis reveals the Gallagher kid will try his best to support the other's fundraising campaign. Trevor needs money to build a new youth shelter. Ian will have the brilliant idea of buying an old church. The promo shows him asking for the place's selling price from an old couple. They seem to be more interested in Ian as a virile young man, though, than answering his query.

Ian has been trying to win Trevor's heart since Mickey (Noel Fisher) left the country. His ex-boyfriend ran away to Mexico after escaping from prison. Ian helped him and was supposed to go with him when he changed his mind at the last minute.

Executive producer John Wells told Variety that Ian first needs to keep it together before even convincing Trevor to give him another chance. Trevor already told him before that they both needed more time to consider everything.

According to the EP, they want to show the viewers the gravity of Ian's illness. Season 8 is basically Ian learning to deal with the backlash of his bipolar disorder.

"The difficulties of bipolar disease is maintaining, and there's a great deal of the disease that's really fun for the person that's experiencing it, and then there are dire consequences that come with it. Ian is still at the beginning of dealing with his disease and trying to figure out who he's going to be and accept something that's not fair – it's not fair that he has this disease. So he's trying to figure it out and see how it can be valuable to others," the EP explained.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.