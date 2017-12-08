Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime Fiona (Emmy Rossum) reflects on her life after finding one of her tenants dead for days.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) gets a rude awakening when she discovers one of her tenants dead in episode 6. Meanwhile, Debbie (Emma Kenney) beats up a stranger for trying to put one over her.

On the next episode of "Shameless" season 8, titled "Icarus Fell and Rusty Ate Him," Fiona will be re-evaluating her life after discovering that one of her tenants died alone.

As seen from the episode 6 teaser, Fiona will discover that her tenant is dead when she pays her a visit to check on a leak that's coming from her apartment. She calls for her tenant multiple times but then decides to go in because she wasn't getting any answers.

Fiona navigates her way through the messy apartment of her tenant, until she finds her dead and naked on the floor, with her dog chewing on her foot.

The incident ultimately horrifies Fiona, and not only will it give her a wake-up call about her situation, she will be forced to clear out her dead tenant's apartment as well.

"Fiona is forced to reflect on her own life after a lonely tenant dies and the duty of cleaning out the apartment falls upon her," the episode 6 listing reads on Showtime.

Meanwhile, Debbie will commit assault to a stranger who tries to deceive her.

In another teaser trailer for episode 6, Debbie finds herself in a sticky situation that might get her pregnant. But since she can't buy pills herself, she tries to enlist help from a stranger to buy her a morning-after pill.

When the enlisted stranger comes out of the store running away from Debbie, she comes after her and punches her to the ground.

As for the other Gallaghers, "Lip (Jeremy Allen White) enlists Carl's (Ethan Cutkosky) help to search for his sponsor and Frank (William H. Macy) enjoys having his first-ever credit card."

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.