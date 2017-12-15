'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers: Ian Battles Fiona With a Protest; Frank Goes Job Hunting

Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime Fiona and Ian butt heads on episode 7.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will go head-to-head with Fiona (Emmy Rossum) in episode 7. Meanwhile, Frank (William H. Macy) finds himself job hunting.

On the next episode of "Shameless" season 8, titled "Occupy Fiona," Ian will go to great lengths to get on Fiona's nerve. According to the episode 7 listing on Showtime, Ian will even organize a protest right at Fiona's doorstep.

"Ian tests Fiona's patience and resolve by bringing a messy 'Occupy Fiona' movement right to her front door," the listing reads.

The younger Gallagher will have even more tricks to annoy Fiona. As seen in the episode 7 promo, Ian goes into her room and dumps a bucket of water on her while she's still sleeping.

But knowing the Gallagher spirit, Fiona won't let her brother win over her like that.

"Game on!" Fiona yells back to Ian and his group of protesters outside her window.

Meanwhile, Frank will be looking for a job now that he's out of a job.

In the episode 7 promo, Frank goes into an interview where he appears to be giving his asking salary. The man tells him that their business doesn't even make that amount of money.

Later on, Frank will go to the bar to rant about how the country has changed especially for a certain race.

"The America we knew has left us white guys in the dark," said Frank to a bunch of other guys sitting at the bar.

Frank's statement sounds similar to those rallying for white supremacy. Could episode 7 tackle the issues of racism that America is currently experiencing?

Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will try to save Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg) and Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) works a rehab client.

"Lip struggles to get Professor Youens to court for his DUI trial. ... Carl gets a feisty new rehab client with a plan to help him get the rest of his tuition," the episode 7 listing reads.

New episodes of "Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.