'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers: Ian Declares War Against Fiona

Facebook/Shameless Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will go all out to show Fiona (Emmy Rossum) he can be really nasty in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "Occupy Fiona," the synopsis reveals that Ian will take his beef with his sister to another level by bringing the "Occupy Fiona" movement right on her doorstep. The promo shows an angry Fiona shouting at her brother to stop his drama and walk away. Ian means business, though, as shown when he dumps water on his sleeping sibling to get her attention. When Fiona realizes that her brother is not backing down, she will accept his challenge to see who will get to endure longer between them.

Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will have trouble sending Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg) to court to help him with his DUI trial. The promo shows the old man sprawled unconscious on his bedroom floor. Lip can only shake his head, knowing he is in trouble if the professor will not appear in his court schedule. In his interview with Variety, executive producer John Wells hinted that Lip would be wrong to put his trust in other people as it would only lead to disappointment.

Instead of helping in his bid to stay sober, the EP said that Lip's friends would not be up to bat since they have problems of their own. In the end, he would be forced to decide whether it is best to rely on his family instead of trying his luck with other people.

"He thinks that he's doing it for the immediate reasons for wanting to get back together with Sierra, but what he's discovering is this other family he's creating in Brad, his sponsor, and Youens, his old professor, which he's expecting to support him [but] will end up requiring that he support them. ... What if it's all about simply staying sober so that you can experience the ups and downs of life in a conscious fashion? Does that bring him back more to his immediate, biological family?" Well teased.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.