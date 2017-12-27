'Shameless' Season 8 Episode 8 Spoilers: Ian Accosts Pastor for Homophobic Slur

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for "Shameless"

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will confront a pastor who condemns gay people in his sermons in the upcoming episode of "Shameless."

In the episode titled "Frank's Northern Southern Express," the synopsis reveals that Ian will once again blow his top when he encounters a homophobic preacher. The promo shows the Gallagher kid attending mass then promptly losing his cool the moment the pastor talks about "praying the gay away." The slur will not go down well with Ian. In the clip, he aggressively approaches the man and confronts him for what he said. The pastor looks ready to put Ian in his place but is holding on his temper for the sake of the other churchgoers.

Ian has been anything but calm since the start of the current installment. Last episode, he brought the "Occupy Fiona" movement right on his sister's doorstep. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) could not understand why her sibling was acting so off. He even went and dumped water on her while she was sleeping, something that he does not usually do. Meanwhile, the new episode is also set to feature an excited Frank (William H. Macy) who is just starting a new business.The Gallagher patriarch has set his eyes on making his import-export business succeed. In the teaser, he is shown talking to potential "business partners" and convincing them that the time to splurge is now.

As for Lip (Jeremy Allen White), he will find out that it is not so easy to find willing sponsors who will trust him even though his track records are dismal. The clip shows him trying to reach out to guarantors, but they are either too old to listen to him or too annoying to bear. And then there is Debbie (Emma Kenney), who cannot find a job that will allow her to attend school and raise her baby in comfort.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.