'Shameless' Season 8 Finale Spoilers: Fiona Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands; Ian Gets Arrested

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8 will see Fiona (Emmy Rossum) uphold her family name by attempting to dismiss the lawsuit filed against her.

The official synopsis of the season finale, titled "Sleepwalking," states that Fiona will do anything in her power to kick out the homeless family living in her apartment. Not only that, but she will also pull some Gallagher antics to have their lawsuit dismissed.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan), on the other hand, has his own problems to deal with. Along with some of his followers, Ian will run from the authorities after a particularly explosive incident.

Elsewhere, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will make a tough choice to get what he truly desires, while Debbie (Emma Kenney) will toy with the idea of allowing Derek (Luca Oriel) back into Franny's life.

Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will try to find a way to go back to military school without agitating Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty). Finally, Frank (William H. Macy) will concoct another scheme to exploit Liam's (Christian Isaiah) rich friend.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the reveal that a warrant for Ian's arrest is out. Kassidi handcuffs Carl onto the bed after asking him to confirm his love for her. It is clear that she does not want Carl to leave her for military school, so she is taking matters into her own hands. Later on, Carl is seen running away in his underwear as Kassidi screams she loves him.

Fiona learns that the homeless family is ready to make a settlement deal, but it will include getting her dog as well. She concludes that the only way out is to "go Gallagher," and she puts into action a plan that seems to involve some criminal activity.

Frank seeks to rob the rich father of Liam's friend. He tells the kid that they have "a moral duty" to steal from him. As for Ian, it looks like the police eventually catch up with him, as the clip closes with him sitting in the back of a cop car.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.