'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona Deals With a Lonely Tenant's Death in Episode 6

(Photo: Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime) Promotional image for "Shameless."

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) deals with a tenant's death on the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "Icarus Fell and Rusty Ate Him," next week's episode will see Fiona find out that one of her tenants dies. The Gallagher daughter is forced to reflect on her life after Mrs. Cardinal, a lonely tenant, bites the dust. She is also tasked to clean out the apartment left by her deceased tenant.

Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) asks for Carl's (Ethan Cutkowsky) help in finding his sponsor. Frank (William H. Macy) over-indulges after receiving his first-ever credit card, while Debbie (Emma Kenney) is faced with a pregnancy scare. She later finds herself in the middle of a compromising position that could lead to serious consequences.

The promo opens with Fiona entering Mrs. Cardinal's apartment to tell her about the water leak. Upon looking inside one of the rooms, Fiona is shocked when she sees the tenant's lifeless and decaying body lying on the floor.

Elsewhere, Kevin (Steve Howey) tells Veronica (Shanola Hampton) that he wants to be "with a man." He explains that he wants to be gender-fluid like his girlfriend, so he plans on having a relationship with a guy.

Debbie, on the other hand, finds herself waking up in bed with a guy. She enlists the help of a stranger to buy a morning-after pill. After realizing that she was being scammed, Debbie goes after the stranger and beats him up.

In other news, Macy was honored at the third annual Carney Awards. On Saturday, the veteran actor received a special award alongside Xander Berkeley, Wendie Malick, William Fichtner and Richard Kind.

Named after Emmy and Oscar-winning star Art Carney, the awards celebrate character actors for their contributions to the industry of entertainment. The Carney Awards is the only award-giving body to honor such achievement for actors.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.