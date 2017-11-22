'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona's Former Flame Returns in Episode 4

(Photo: Facebook/Shameless) Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) reunites with someone from her past on the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "F--k Paying It Forward," next week's episode will see a blast from the past completely turn Fiona's life around. As she copes with an ex's return, Frank (William H. Macy) gets more involved with Liam's (Christian Isaiah) school. His antics later makes him the PTA's most popular dad.

Elsewhere, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) crosses the line with someone from the youth center. Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) goes on a trip to meet with his biological family, while Lip (Jeremy Allen White) realizes how difficult it is to find a new girlfriend when sober.

The promo opens with Fiona going about her daily routine when a person from her past surprises her at home: Sean (Dermot Mulroney). The eldest Gallagher daughter thinks her former flame is back to let her know he got clean. A friend of hers disagrees, stressing she does not need Sean in her life.

Another scene shows Frank asking the principal of Liam's new school for suggestions on what he could do to become a "better father." She says they need more volunteers for the PTA car wash, so Frank joins in the activity. Several moms find Frank attractive, with one even telling him to "find" her.

Executive producer John Wells recently caught up with Variety and he hinted that Lip will be struggling with relationships this season. This is one of the main reasons why he is finding it difficult to find a new woman in his life.

"He doesn't know what friendship looks like when he's not drunk or stoned," said the EP. "'Who am I? Who am I going to be?' That's what his whole character journey is throughout the season. The sobriety becomes the event that you use to learn these things about yourself, but the challenge is to accept the limitations and difficulties of life sober."

The eighth season of "Shameless" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.