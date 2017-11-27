'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Accuses Liam's School of Cultural Bias in Episode 5

(Photo: Facebook/Shameless) Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Frank (William H. Macy) teaches a lesson about the working class on the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "The (Mis)Education of Liam Fergus Beircheart Gallagher," next week's episode will see Frank deal with Liam's (Christian Isaiah) failed exam. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) goes to extreme lengths to help Trevor (Elliot Fletcher) with raising money for a new youth shelter, while Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is hell-bent on raising the profile of her neighborhood.

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) takes a stand against a friend and he ends up being the one who gets hurt. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) loses his scholarship so he comes up with a clever idea to secure the tuition. Frustrated with how Liam is being treated at school, Frank teaches the parents at his son's school about the working class.

A sneak peek for the episode opens with the principal informing Frank about Liam's failed exam. Frank is on his way to fetch Liam from school when the principal delivers some bad news. The young Gallagher flunked his test because he only got two out of ten questions correct.

Frank learns that his son failed the basic word association exam. Instead of discussing it with Liam, he accuses the school for having a "cultural bias" against his son.

"Shameless" has been renewed for season 9 earlier this month. As the show slowly approaches its ninth year, viewers can't help but wonder if an end is already in sight for the hit comedy.

Macy recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he shared his thoughts on the program's potential ending. "When we finished season 7, that was supposed to be the end of it, and I started to entertain the notion of life after 'Shameless' for me," the veteran actor said. "I gave some thought to it — a little bit — about how we would end. But I think that's not upon us. Not yet. I think we'll do another season, perhaps two more."

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.