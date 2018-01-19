'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Considers Retirement in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime) Featured is a promotional image for "Shameless."

Frank (William H. Macy) plans to retire on the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "A Gallagher Pedicure," next week's episode will see Frank desperately trying to find money without working. The Gallagher patriarch considers retirement but his plan takes an unexpected turn. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) also deals with her own problem as her homeless tenants barricade themselves inside her building.

Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) takes Lucas (Cooper J. Friedman) and Sierra (Ruby Modine) in after the latter's father is released from prison. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) offers sanctuary to a runaway teen, while Debbie is forced to make a tough decision between using her money for school or for a surgery to keep her toes.

A sneak peek for the episode opens with Frank heading to social services to check what his benefits would be if he decides to retire now. The clerk learns he only worked six weeks in his entire life. The next scene cut to Frank drinking at a bar, which could mean he did not get the amount he was expecting.

A terrified Sierra tells Lip that her abusive father got out of prison, so he decides to take matters into his own hands. He provokes him in his house and gets beaten up while Sierra hides to film the encounter with her smartphone camera.

"Shameless" has been renewed for a ninth season in November. Earlier this month, Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said he is optimistic that the dark comedy will be sticking around for many years.

"I don't know what the end point of that show is," he mentioned during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "... A lot of people feel like this was one of its best creative years, too, so as long as it keeps doing that, I'm happy to have them for as long as possible. Shows that show the ability to renew themselves get to stay — if I can afford them."

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.