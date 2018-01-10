Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season will see Frank (William H. Macy) exploiting Ian's (Cameron Monaghan) newfound fame in the LGBTQIA community.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Church of Gay Jesus," states that Ian will rapidly gain a large number of "followers" after he becomes popular in the LGBTQIA community. But, he will soon find that having so many fans will not be too easy, though Frank will make the most out of the situation by cashing in on it.

Elsewhere, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will have her own problems to deal with. She will find out that a worker fell off her roof, and she will grapple with her conscience following the discovery. Finally, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will be in for a heartbreaking realization when he learns that his relationship with Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg) may not be as special as it seems.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Lip questioning Frank on what he is up to. Frank answers vaguely, but Lip figures that his father is just piggybacking on his kids and drinking alcohol from a backpack. Fiona, on the other hand, is served court papers, revealing that she is being sued by the person who fell off her roof. The clip also previews what Carl will be up to in the new episode, which will be getting married to his girlfriend, Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty).

Carl's storyline also gets its own sneak peek in the form of a short clip released online. It opens with Carl arriving to find that his military uniforms have been cut up. He follows the trail of tattered clothes to the back door, which ends with his back on top of a flagpole. When questioned by Carl, Kassidi yells at him and asks him not to return to military school. However, Carl has already made up his mind. In an effort to appease her, Carl agrees to marry her within the day before he leaves for school again.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.