'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Gets Busted for His Business

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8 will see Frank getting busted.

The official synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Fugees," states that Frank's (William H. Macy) new business venture will hit a huge bump in the road. His actions will result in him going on the run, heading beyond the border to Canada to escape from whatever consequences he will have to face.

Ian (Cameron Monaghan), on the other hand, will gain unanticipated allies after his encounter with a minister. It can be recalled that he stood up to a gay conversion therapy minister in the previous episode, quoting Bible verses at him.

Elsewhere, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will attempt to find her place with Ford's (Richard Flood) group of friends. However, she will not succeed in her endeavor. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will also have his own problems to deal with when his new girlfriend goes through separation anxiety. Finally, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will have to come to a decision on whether to let Sierra (Ruby Modine) in on Charlie's (Chet Hanks) past.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Frank getting caught by a couple of Mounties. It can be recalled that Frank started a smuggling business in the previous episode, and it looks like his misdeed has caught up with him. Meanwhile, Fiona is concerned that everyone in her family has a romantic relationship except for her.

Lip encourages Charlie to tell Sierra the truth, though Charlie maintains that he is waiting for the right time to do so. Sierra runs to Lip and tells him that Charlie has impregnated another woman. Veronica (Shanola Hampton) stresses the importance of Carl staying in school, but he is later seen proposing to Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty).

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.