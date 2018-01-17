'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Seeks Retirement to Collect Monthly Benefits

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8 will see Frank (William H. Macy) seeking to retire.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Gallagher Pedicure," states that Frank will contemplate on his retirement, even though he has not worked in a long time. Fiona (Emmy Rossum), on the other hand, will have her own problems to deal with. Her homeless tenants will lock themselves in her apartment.

Elsewhere, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will provide shelter for Sierra (Ruby Modine) and her son, Lucas (Cooper J. Friedman). Sierra is frightened because her father has just been released from prison. Debbie (Emma Kenney) will debate two important options: use her money to pay for school or use it to pay for a surgery. Should she skip the surgery, she will lose her toes.

Finally, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will offer sanctuary to a runaway teen, even though he has been warned against it.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Frank applying to get his Social Security benefits upon retirement, but he will be greeted by a bump in the road. The lady attending to him informs him that he has "only worked six weeks" for the duration of his lifetime. Frank chuckles at the response. The scene then cuts to Frank having a drink.

An extended version of the clip shows Frank trying to collect benefits using a couple of different identities, with no success. He finally decides to use his own and is saddened to find out that he will only be getting a little over three dollars each month with his work history.

Sierra goes to Lip to tell him that she is in crisis since her dad is now out of prison. Lip goes to talk to Norman, who is presumably Sierra's dad. He eggs him on, resulting in a fight that is recorded on video. Meanwhile, Fiona gets hands-on with her issue with the lawsuit by trapping the complainant.

Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty) asks Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) to show her his life. And, before they know it, they are being shot at. They manage to avoid getting shot, though Kassidi's first reaction is to capture the moment than to worry about their safety.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.