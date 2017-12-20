'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Starts a New Business, Fiona Considers Moving in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime) Promotional image for "Shameless."

Frank (William H. Macy) starts an unconventional business in the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "Frank's Northern Southern Express," the show's next episode will see the Gallagher patriarch come up with a unique idea for a business. He begins a booming import-export business but it may not be as simple as it seems.

Ford (Richard Flood) shows Fiona (Emmy Rossum) a side of Chicago she has never seen before, which makes her consider moving into her very own apartment. Determined to find a replacement for Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg), Lip (Jeremy Allen White) interviews potential new sponsors.

Elsewhere, Debbie (Emma Kenney) struggles with unemployment as she attempts to find a way to raise Franny and afford school. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) also finds himself in the middle of a tight spot as he confronts a homophobic pastor.

The promo opens with Frank helping illegal immigrants head to Canada. Another scene cuts to Lip hanging out in a restaurant as he scouts for a new sponsor. "Orange Is the New Black" actress Lea DeLaria is seen speaking with Lip, which suggests she is one of the candidates. It looks like Lip failed to find a sponsor as he appears to be storming off from the establishment.

At some point in the clip, Ian goes face to face with a pastor and one churchgoer. A frustrated Fiona talks about her insane family and how "there's always strage people" in their house. One of her friends suggests she try moving to her own apartment, but she may need some time to get used to it.

In the previous episode, Fiona and Ian's war reached a new level when he called the fire department to report multiple fire code violations in her building. The eldest Gallagher daughter also met Ford, an Irishman who could become her new love interest considering the romantic chemistry between them.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.