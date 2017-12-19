Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8 will see Frank (William H. Macy) undertaking a promising new venture.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "Frank's Northern Southern Express," states that Frank will begin an import-export business that will soon gain a lot of momentum. But, while Frank may be enjoying his new career path, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) may be getting tired of the same old picture. After seeing Chicago in a different light, she will seriously contemplate on moving out of the family house and getting her own place.

Elsewhere, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will interview new sponsors, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will meet with a pastor who is attempting to "pray the gay away." Finally, Debbie (Emma Kenney) will try to come to terms with being jobless, though she will have to find a way to pay for school and bring up Franny at the same time.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Frank offering to get people across to Canada, which reveals what his business really is. "Until America can distinguish between good brown people and bad brown people, it's my goal to get you into Canada," Frank announces.

Lip is also seen struggling to get sponsors. Meanwhile, Ian gets in trouble at what looks to be a church of sorts when he stands up to the pastor who claims he can make gay people straight. Fiona also gets fed up with her home life.

An extended look at the scene involving Ian was also released online. It opens with the pastor reciting a verse after pointing to a "poor child" who "couldn't help himself" sitting in front of everyone. Ian contends with a verse of his own, which catches the attention of the whole gathering.

The two begin a back-and-forth, quoting Bible verses, which ultimately culminates with Ian inviting anyone who is interested to walk out of the place. The boy who was used an example volunteers, but a man — presumably his father — tries to stop him. Ian stands up to block the man and threatens to beat him up.

"Shameless" season 8 resumes Dec. 31, Sunday, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.