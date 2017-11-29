'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Teaches the Parents of Liam's School a Lesson

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

The upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8 will see Frank (William H. Macy) going to Liam's (Christian Isaiah) school to give them a piece of his mind.

The official synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Mis(Education) of Liam Fergus Beircheart Gallagher," states that Frank will educate some of the parents at Liam's school about the working class. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will attempt to improve the reputation of the neighborhood, though it remains to be seen whether she will be successful.

Elsewhere, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will help Trevor (Elliot Fletcher) raise the funds for a new youth shelter. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will stand up to a friend and will be the one who gets hurt in the process. Finally, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will be deprived of his scholarship and will think of other ways to get the tuition he needs.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Kevin (Steve Howey) reading from an erotic novel that presumably belongs to Veronica (Shanola Hampton). It is clear that Kevin just discovered the book in Veronica's possession as he chuckles at the line he reads. Veronica, on the other hand, looks less than pleased.

Fiona notices the church squat for sale, but she is told by her peer that she has to beg to get help because she is only pleasant when she needs something. Frank is told by Liam's teacher that his son failed his exam. Instead of getting mad at Liam, though, Frank defends him.

"How the hell would he know what a foyer is?" Frank asks. "What are we, the Rockefellers?"

Finally, Ian goes to a wealthy couple and asks them to lend a hand so that they can buy the church. He is invited inside and is told to "do it for the kids" as the sound of a cash register dinging is heard.

"Shameless" season 8 airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.