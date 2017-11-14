'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Violent Drug Dealers Threaten the Gallaghers in Episode 3

(Photo: Facebook/Shameless) Promotional photo for "Shameless" season 8.

Violent meth dealers are out to get the Gallaghers on the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "God Bless Her Rotting Soul," next week's episode will see the Gallagher family threatened by a group of violent meth dealers. Determined to leave Fiona (Emmy Rossum) out of the problem, Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Lip (Jeremy White) find a way to pay them off without their eldest sister knowing.

Meanwhile, Fiona gets into a heated argument with a vindictive tenant. Frank (William H. Macy) reaches something that resembles sainthood, while Lip lends a helping hand to a penniless Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg).

Showtime has released a sneak peek for the episode, which shows Ian rushing to their home after sensing that something is wrong. He immediately grabs a baseball bat and sees Carl being drowned by an unknown man as the other intruders looked on. He hits one of them but he ends up facing the business end of a gun.

As it turns out, the men are drug dealers demanding their money or drugs back. Ian is given an ultimatum by one of the guys: if he does not get what he wants in 24 hours, Liam (Christian Isaiah), Debbie and Fiona will get hurt.

In the previous season, Carl cleaned himself up and attended military school. However, he is now back to selling drugs even though it is for a good cause. Executive producer John Wells recently spoke with Variety and he teased that season 8 will feature a bigger storyline for the troubled Gallagher son.

"He is, by far, the most confused character about who he's supposed to be, and there's a wonderful storyline in the second half of the storyline that deals with that," the EP said. "He is here all season this year. It timed out right for him to do it."

The eighth season of "Shameless" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.